President: Azerbaijani youth, soldiers not to reconcile with current situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chingiz Gurbanov has once again demonstrated to the enemy what an Azerbaijani soldier is capable of doing in an unequal battle, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The president made the remarks during his meeting with the family members of National Hero of Azerbaijan Chingiz Gurbanov on Feb. 9.

He noted that on December 29 last year, Chingiz Gurbanov heroically died in defense of his motherland, showing glorious valor and bravery.

“He was up against a large diversion group but he did not run off, nor did he fear. Gurbanov fought to his last breath, killed a few of the occupiers and became a martyr. “We’re proud of Chingiz Gurbanov, as are all Azerbaijanis,” the president said.

“It shows that Azerbaijani youth and soldiers will never reconcile with the current situation. It shows that the Azerbaijani state has a powerful army,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az