President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev holds operational meeting with participation of Armed Forces leadership

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has held an operational meeting with the participation of the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the provocations committed by Armenia on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, News.Az reports.

Relevant reports were presented at the meeting. It was stated that the provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces on the border of the two states were prevented, and all relevant duties and tasks were fulfilled.

It was noted that the responsibility of the current tension rests squarely with the political leadership of Armenia. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan controls the operational situation along the border.

