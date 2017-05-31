President familiarizes with Caspian Oil & Gas 2017 exhibition - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to the participants of the 24th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference.

The letter says that thanks to the Contract of the Century signed in 1994, huge energy potential of the Caspian Sea was exploited jointly with foreign companies and during this period, Azerbaijan has become a regional energy security provider as a result of its regular, purposeful policy in oil industry.



“Today, Azerbaijan is known as a reliable partner in the world. Along with fulfilling all obligations, we have also created favorable condition for foreign investors. The way of Azerbaijan’s progress, which started with signing agreements with the leading global companies, proved that it is a worthy partner on Eurasian energy security. It became a country both initiating global transnational projects and implementing them. Shahdeniz 2, South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, TANAP, TAP are successful steps that strengthened Azerbaijan’s global partnership”, the letter said.

News.Az

