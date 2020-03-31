President gives tasks on payments to start this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has instructed Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on the occasion of the launch of making payments this week without wasting time.

ABC.AZ reports that the head of state reminded during the reception that he called on all Azerbaijani entrepreneurs not to reduce their employees: "This request or requirement is valid. I should also note that in this situation, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are honorably performing their civic duty. To date, the Fund to Support the Fight against Coronavirus, created by my order, has received more than AZN 100 million. Of this amount, AZN 20 million alone were allocated from the Presidential Reserve Fund.

This shows that most of the funds are donations provided by entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs show solidarity in this matter. I’m sure the call not to cut staff will be taken into account. At the same time, it is obvious that more than 40,000 business entities practically do not operate in many areas or operate within a limited framework. The state should help them. Therefore, it was instructed to take into account the social security of employees in business entities. This should take into account the activities of individual entrepreneurs. Such a task is given to the Ministry of Economy. Payments should be made starting from this week, without wasting time."

