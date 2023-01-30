Hungary and Azerbaijan are both strategic partners and close friends - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Indeed, Hungary and Azerbaijan are both strategic partners and close friends. There are many bonds that connect us now. But I think that the fundamental factor among them is our common outlook of the world. This binds us even closer together and strengthens our friendship,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at an official dinner, which was hosted in his honor in Budapest, News.az reports.

“Loyalty to national traditions and appreciation of family values are our life principles. Our views on bilateral relations are the same, and we evaluate the processes taking place in the world from the same perspective,” the head of state underlined.

“We have had close relations with Prime Minister for more than 10 years now. We want to take every opportunity to talk and, at the same time, discuss and solve the issues that are important for our countries,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

