President: If Armenia will not be constructive, they will have to find the place for them in new geopolitical configuration

We hope that Armenia will be constructive. If not, well, we are not planning to undertake any other measures rather than diplomatic. We had enough of that. Therefore, there’ll be just no peace, no communications. They will be isolated again. And they will have to find the place for them in this new geopolitical configuration, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha, News.Az reports.

“Because all geopolitical situation, not only in the region, but globally have changed. We have our place there, which is very stable and which is becoming more and more solid. But for them, it will be a big challenge. So, I hope that Washington negotiations will produce - if not results, but at least kind of signs of progress,” the head of state noted.

News.Az