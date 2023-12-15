President Ilham Aliyev: 16th congress of Azerbaijani teachers hold particular significance, as it takes place as part of “Heydar Aliyev Year”

+ ↺ − 16 px

“This congress hold particular significance, as it takes place as part of “Heydar Aliyev Year” and is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his letter of congratulations to the participants of the 16th congress of Azerbaijani teachers, News.Az reports.

“Throughout his extensive career, the Great Leader consistently approached the dynamic development of education with sensitivity, demonstrating unparalleled care. Our educational institutions experienced periods of growth precisely during Heydar Aliyev's leadership. The successful steps taken in national education during that time, aligned with the demands of the era and future prospects, are the result of the consistent state policy implemented during that period,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

News.Az