President Ilham Aliyev accepts credentials of incoming Japanese ambassador

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan Katsuya Watanabe, News.Az reports.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state then had a conversation with the ambassador.

Ambassador Katsuya Watanabe conveyed to the head of state the wish of Emperor of Japan, His Majesty Naruhito for the continued advancement of relations between Japan and Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude and asked the ambassador to extend his best regards to the Emperor of Japan.

Highlighting the three-decade-long friendly relations between the two nations, the head of state emphasized the substantial achievements across various domains and pointed out the existence of good opportunities for further expansion of cooperation in the coming years. President Ilham Aliyev stressed the need to define new areas of cooperation alongside traditional fields. The head of state wished the ambassador success in his endeavors.

Katsuya Watanabe expressed his honor in meeting the President of Azerbaijan and thanked for the warm words. He hailed the role of the Azerbaijani President in the existence of friendship and positive relations between the two countries.

The ambassador congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on securing the hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan this year.

The head of state thanked for the congratulations, and underscored that the transition to a green economy and the development of high technologies are one of the priority areas of Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev expressed Azerbaijan`s readiness for joint cooperation with Japan within the framework of COP29.

Katsuya Watanabe noted that his country attaches great importance to building a green society and development based on high technologies, adding that there are great opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in this sphere. The ambassador said that he would spare no effort in developing Azerbaijan-Japan ties.





News.Az