President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 2 mln to Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the successful performance of the country's national volleyball team at the 2017 CEV Volleyball European Championship – Women.

Given the successful performance of the Azerbaijani national volleyball team at the 2017 CEV Volleyball European Championship – Women, two million manats have been allocated for the Azerbaijan Voleyball Federation for the development of volleyball in the country from the President’s Reserve Fund envisaged in the state budget for 2017, APA reported.

The Ministry of Finance is instructed to provide an appropriate funding.

News.Az

