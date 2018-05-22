President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 2M for construction of carpet weaving workshop in Goranboy region
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today signed an Order on the construction of a carpet weaving workshop in Goranboy region, AzerTag reports.
Under the presidential Order, AZN 2 million was allocated from the state budget for 2018 to Azerkhalcha Open Joint Stock Company.
