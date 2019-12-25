President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 3 million for renovation of water supply and sewage systems in Salyan
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order allocating funding for the renovation of water supply and sewage systems in the city of Salyan.
Under the presidential Order, Azersu OJSC is allocated 3 million manats for the reconstruction of water supply and sewage systems in the city.
