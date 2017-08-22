President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 3M for construction of residential building in Shamkir

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures aimed to improve the housing conditions of people in the country's Shamkir city, APA reports.

AZN 3M has been allocated from the President's Reserve Fund envisaged in the state budget for 2017 to Shamkir District Executive Power for construction of one 54-apartment residential building for improvement of housing conditions of the residents of the buildings in disrepair in Shamkir city.

