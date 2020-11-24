Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 5m for design and construction of Barda-Aghdam railway line

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding for the design and construction of Barda-Aghdam railway line.

Under the presidential Order, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is initially allocated 5 million manats for the design and construction of the 45km-long railway line.


News.Az 

