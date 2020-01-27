President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 6.4m for renovation of roads in Sumgayit
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to renovate roads in the city of Sumgayit, AzerTag reports.
Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 6.4 million manats for the renovation of the roads in the city.
