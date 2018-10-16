President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for construction of Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway
The State Highway Agency is allocated 3 million manats for the construction of a section of the road
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, providing an initial allocation for the construction of Alat-Astara-state border with the Islamic Republic of Iran highway, AZERTAC reports.
Under the presidential Order, the State Highway Agency is allocated three million manats for the construction of a section of the road and a bridge over the Astarachay river.
