President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for construction of Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway

President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for construction of Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway

The State Highway Agency is allocated 3 million manats for the construction of a section of the road

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, providing an initial allocation for the construction of Alat-Astara-state border with the Islamic Republic of Iran highway, AZERTAC reports. 

Under the presidential Order, the State Highway Agency is allocated three million manats for the construction of a section of the road and a bridge over the Astarachay river.

