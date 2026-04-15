Gemini’s smartest feature goes wide but misses several countries

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In January this year, Google announced Personal Intelligence for Gemini.

It turned the AI assistant into a personal assistant by letting it pull data and contextual information from your Google account, Gmail, Photos, and even YouTube's search history, News.Az reports, citing Android Police.

However, the feature was only available in the US, with Google expanding it to free users a couple of months later. Now, it's making the feature available globally, with a few exceptions.

Gemini's Personal Intelligence feature is now available to users in almost all major countries worldwide, except for the UK, Nigeria, Korea, Switzerland, and the European Economic Area.

For now, users on Google's paid AI plans — Plus, Pro, and Ultra — get first dibs on the feature. However, the company promises to roll out Personal Intelligence to free users as well in the coming weeks.

When you access Gemini through the web, a card to enable Personal Intelligence should appear. From there, you can link various Google services to get more personalized responses.

Alternatively, head over to the Connect apps section in Gemini's settings and enable the toggle for all Google services you want to link to the AI assistant. For privacy reasons, the feature will remain off by default. Google also makes it clear that it will not train Gemini on your Gmail, Google Photos, or other personal data.

Since Google is rolling out the feature in phases, it may not appear immediately for you.

You can take control of Gemini’s memory in just one tap.

It's possible to turn off Personal Intelligence for a specific conversation in Gemini. For this, tap the Tools icon in the Gemini chat box and turn off the Personal Intelligence toggle. This change will only apply to the current conversation. For future chats, Gemini will again pull context and data from your linked Google services. ou can also tell Gemini to regenerate a response without pulling contextual information from your Google account.

Google notes in its announcement that while it has worked on ensuring Personal Intelligence does not make mistakes, you may still get incorrect replies or answers linking two unrelated topics. In such cases, Google urges you to press the thumbs-down button and provide feedback on the generated response.

News.Az