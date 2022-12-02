President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Shaki district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have visited Shaki distinct, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Shaki.

They laid flowers at the statue.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the Oghuz-Shaki section of Garamaryam-Ismayilli-Shaki highway after reconstruction.

Later, the Azerbaijani president, the first lady and their daughter viewed conditions created at the dried fruit production enterprise owned by Green Factory Limited Liability Company (LLC) in Orta Zayzid village, Shaki.

They then viewed conditions created in a new administrative building of Shaki City Executive Authority.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva also viewed the repair and restoration work carried out in the territory of “Yukhari Bash” National Historical-Architectural Reserve in the city of Shaki.

