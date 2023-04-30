President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watch F 1 Azerbaijan GP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 4th Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit was held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members watched the race, News.Az reports.

The opening ceremony of the Grand Prix took place first.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played at the opening ceremony. The national anthem was performed by Aysel Mammadova, who represented Azerbaijan in the Eurovision 2018 song contest.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started after the opening ceremony.

Mexican driver of the Red Bull Racing Sergio Perez became a winner of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. His team mate Max Verstappen finished in second place with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc collecting third.

National anthems of Mexico and Austria were played in an awarding ceremony.

The awards were presented by Head of the Baku Executive Power Eldar Azizov, Minister of Youth and Sport Farid Gayibov, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov, President of the International Automobile Federation Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Executive Director of the Baku City Circuit Operations Company Magsud Farzullayev.

News.Az