President Ilham Aliyev appoints new Azerbaijani ambassador to Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of Jalal Mirzayev as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Indonesia.

According to the decree, Jalal Sabir oglu Mirzayev is appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Indonesia.

News.Az

News.Az