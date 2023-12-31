President Ilham Aliyev: Armenian leadership should behave in such a way as not to provoke our anger

+ ↺ − 16 px

Double standards are pervasive in the West today. The people of Azerbaijan are well aware of this and, at the same time, know perfectly well that we will do what we think is right despite all the pressures, threats and unfounded accusations. Just as we have done to this day, we will continue to do so,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, News.az reports.

“The Armenian leadership should also draw the right conclusions from these historical lessons and behave in such a way as not to provoke our anger,” the head of state noted.

News.Az