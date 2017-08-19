Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Goygol district for visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Goygol district for a visit, AzerTag reports.

The head of state first laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Goygol.

Head of Goygol District Executive Authority Arif Seyidov informed the head of state about the landscaping work carried out around the statue.

