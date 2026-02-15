Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Serbia on official visit -PHOTO -VIDEO

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Serbia on official visit -PHOTO -VIDEO
Source: Azertac

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Republic of Serbia on an official visit on February 15, News.Az informs.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Serbia on official visit -PHOTO -VIDEO News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Serbia on official visit -PHOTO -VIDEO News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Serbia on official visit -PHOTO -VIDEO News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Serbia on official visit -PHOTO -VIDEO


News.Az 

By Salman Rahimli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      