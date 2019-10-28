President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Gabala district for visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Gabala district for a visit.

The head of state first laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Gabala.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed of the works done and projects implemented in the district over the recent years.

It was said that the socio-economic indicators of the district had improved significantly, with many social infrastructure facilities built and production enterprises established.

News.Az

