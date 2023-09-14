Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Tajikistan for visit

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Tajikistan for visit

At the invitation of President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Tajikistan for a visit to attend the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia as the guest of honor, News.Az reports. 

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Dushanbe International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was met by Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda and other officials.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Tajikistan for visit

News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Tajikistan for visit

News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Tajikistan for visit


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      