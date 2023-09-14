President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Tajikistan for visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the invitation of President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Tajikistan for a visit to attend the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia as the guest of honor, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Dushanbe International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was met by Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda and other officials.

News.Az