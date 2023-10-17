President Ilham Aliyev: At end of first stage of Great Return Program, 140,000 people will live in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur

+ ↺ − 16 px

“At the end of the first stage of our Great Return Program, at the end of 2026, a total of 22,000 people will live in Fuzuli district, 140,000 people will live in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur as a whole,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with residents who moved to the city of Fuzuli and members of the general public of the district on the “Fuzuli City Day”, News.Az reports.

“I am sure that a larger number of people will be resettled, because firstly, we have power, we have determination, the Great Return Program has been adopted and is being successfully implemented. It is being exceeded, and the main factor is that our former IDPs are looking forward to these days,” the Azerbaijani leader pointed out.

News.Az