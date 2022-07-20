President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Sumgayit regional “ASAN xidmət” Center No.2

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sumgayit regional “ASAN xidmət” Center No.2 has been commissioned, News.az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the Center.

The head of state inaugurated the Sumgayit regional “ASAN xidmət” Center No.2.

Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev informed the head of state of the conditions created at the second “ASAN xidmət” Center in Sumgayit and 24th in the country.

It was reported that the regional “ASAN xidmət” Center No.1 already operating in Sumgayit provides services to up to 3,000 people a day. Taking into account the growing demand for the services, the second regional “ASAN xidmət” Center has been built in Sumgayit. In total, about 54 million applications have been submitted to “ASAN xidmət” centers across the country.

The President of Azerbaijan was informed that a four-story office building, a fountain, two above-ground car parks lots, a café, recreation and children's playgrounds had been established within Sumgayit Regional Center No. 2. Modern technologies are used on building façades.

Various state bodies, private companies and enterprises will provide a total of 325 services to nearly 700,000 people registered in Sumgayit, Gobustan, Khizi, Siyazan and Absheron districts. The Center will also serve citizens registered in other regions of Azerbaijan without territorial restrictions. A total of 192 employees and 45 volunteers will work in this Center, including employees of state bodies.

It was reported that the Center has 220 video surveillance cameras, 13 monitors, 150 computers, 101 printers, 125 IP phones, 18 electronic queue monitors, two ASAN Payment terminals, three electronic opinion survey (exit poll) kiosks, 108 Call Center equipped with a call booth, an electronic complaint booth (Skype), centralized ventilation and fire extinguishing systems, and two elevators.

Information boards with special QR codes have been installed in the center. Using a QR code, it is possible to get information about “ASAN xidmət” and ASAN Kommunal centers, as well as the YASAT Foundation. Also, in order to support the development of startups in the regions, the “INNOLAND” center will operate on the premises.

Ulvi Mehdiyev informed President Ilham Aliyev about the ASAN application, public services in the digital age and a centralized card supply systems established at Sumgayit “ASAN xidmət” Center No. 2.

It was reported that the ASAN application system was an information system ensuring that complaints related to utilities, road and transport problems, repairs, landscaping and cleaning infrastructure were recorded on an electronic map and promptly forwarded to a relevant state institution and their examination is monitored.

It was noted that a number of projects in G2C, G2B and G2G formats had been implemented by the Electronic Government Development Center in order to ensure the transition to reactive and proactive models in the digitalization of public services in the Center. The total number of projects generated by the Electronic Government Development Center exceeds 25.

A traditional ABAD Food Hall was established in the Center.

News.Az