President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of “Khojasan” electric depot and station of Baku Metro

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in the opening of the “Khojasan” electric depot and “Khojasan” station of Baku Metro.

Chairman of Baku Metro Closed Joint Stock Company Zaur Huseynov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work carried out at the station and depot.

The total length of Baku Metro lines is 40.7 kilometers. A total of 27 stations operate on the Red, Green and Purple lines of the metro.

The third - Purple line of Baku Metro was inaugurated on April 19, 2016, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev. “Avtovaghzal” and “Memar Ajami” stations were also commissioned on the Purple line. Last year, on May 29, the third - “8 Noyabr” station opened on this line.

“Khojasan” station is the fourth station located on the Purple line. The total area of the complex is 4,200 square meters, the length of the station platform is 144 meters.

It was informed that “Khojasan” electric depot is the second depot of Baku Metro and covers an area of more than 24 hectares.





News.Az