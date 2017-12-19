President Ilham Aliyev awards architects

+ ↺ − 16 px

resident of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding the Shohrat (Glory) Order and Taraqqi (Progress) Medal to a group of people for their contributions to the development of architecture in the country, APA reported.

Under another presidential order, Tofig Abdullayev and Togif Shakikhanov were awarded the personal stipend of the Azerbaijani President.

In addition, the title of “Honored architect” was conferred upon Ravil Baybekov, Khalil Jalilov, Fakhraddin Miralayev and Musadin Namazov for their contributions to the development of architecture in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az