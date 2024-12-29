President Ilham Aliyev awards crashed plane crew members the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan
AzerTag
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order “On awarding persons who demonstrated high professionalism and bravery during the accident that occurred when the Embraer 190 passenger aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company was operating the Baku-Grozny (Russian Federation) flight,” News.az reports.
According to the Order, the following persons were awarded for their high professionalism, bravery and dedication in the performance of their official duties and in saving the lives of passengers during the accident that occurred when the Embraer 190 passenger aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company was operating the Baku-Grozny (Russian Federation) flight:
The title of "National Hero of Azerbaijan"
Kshnyakin Igor Ivanovich (posthumously)
Kalyaninov Alexander Georgievich (posthumously)
Aliyeva Hokume Jalil (posthumously)
The Order of "Rashadat" (Courage) of the 1st degree
Asadov Zulfiqar Sardar
Rahimli Aydan Vagif
