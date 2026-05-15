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President Ilham Aliyev attends OTS Informal Summit in Turkistan

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President Ilham Aliyev attends OTS Informal Summit in Turkistan
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is participating in the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the city of Turkistan, Kazakhstan.

President Aliyev was welcomed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The President of Azerbaijan and other participants of OTS Informal Summit posed together for photographs.


News.Az 

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