President Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen and civil employees of Special State Protection Service

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed Orders, awarding servicemen and civil employees of the Special State Protection Service, AzerTag reports.

Under the presidential Orders, one person was promoted to the high military rank of lieutenant general, while another to major general.

Two persons received "Order for service to Motherland" 3rd class, five persons were awarded "For Motherland" Medal, seven persons got "For heroism" Medal, one person was awarded "Taraggi" Medal, and 24 people received "For military services" Medal.

News.Az

News.Az