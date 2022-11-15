Azerbaijan has a platform of close cooperation with NATO: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan has a platform of close cooperation with NATO. We have actively participated in NATO operations in Afghanistan for many years. We were among the first non-NATO countries to join the peacekeeping mission,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement in Tirana, News.az reports.

“We were among the last two countries to leave Afghanistan – the last two countries were Turkiye and Azerbaijan. All other NATO members left before us. So I want to say that this is also a manifestation of our responsibility. Albania as a member of NATO has always given great support for NATO-Azerbaijan relations. This is why I am grateful to you,” the head of state said.

News.Az