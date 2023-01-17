President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has become an important transit country

+ ↺ − 16 px

“There is a need to increase the number of new tankers, dry cargo ships and ferries in Azerbaijan,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with Chief Executive Officer and shareholder of the Dutch “Damen Shipyards Group” Arnout Damen in Davos, News.az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that there is also a good potential for cooperation with “Damen Shipyards Group” in this field. Noting that Azerbaijan has become an important transit country, the head of state pointed out that the volume of cargo passing through the territory of the country has increased by 75 percent.

