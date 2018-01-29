President Ilham Aliyev: "Azerbaijan will restore its territorial integrity"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Construction of new buildings, homes for IDPs will continue. Great attention is paid to this issue," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the conference dedicated to results of fourth year implementation of the State Program on socio-economic development of regions in 2014-2018, APA reports.

The Head of State noted that up to now, 265,000 IDPs have been provided with new houses and apartments. "Last year, we provided the restoration of Cocuq Marjanli village. This is a historical event. At the same time, a large town built for 1170 families in Shikharkh settlement and for 150 families in Cocuq Marjanli. These projects are of particular importance, because they have been implemented in territories librated from the occupation by our Army."

"The implementation of these projects also shows that Azerbaijan will restore its territorial integrity and new cities, settlements, villages, schools, dwelling buildings and all infrastructures will be built in these destructed areas. In the case of Cocuq Marjanli and Shikharkh, we show the will of our state, our people. We again show that the Azerbaijani people will never reconcile with the occupation and Azerbaijani IDPs are ready to return their native lands. Today our country's economic and military potential is not a secret, and our main task is to settle the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with the norms of international law and within the territorial integrity of our country. This issue should be solved only within the territorial integrity of our country," President Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state said that 20,000 IDPs will be provided with new houses this year. "Last year, we had 12,000 immigrants. This year, new houses will be given to 4,000 families - at least 20,000 displaced persons. Thus, the number of IDPs to be provided with homes, apartments, and well-being will be around 290,000. But this is the minimum program, if there is possibility within the year, we will increase that number."

News.Az

News.Az