President Ilham Aliyev: Belt and Road Initiative will contribute to the spirit of friendship

“The Belt and Road Initiative will create additional spirit or will contribute to the spirit of friendship and interaction,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation, News.Az reports.

“One of specifics of similarity of the countries, which were situated on the ancient Silk Road, is that they have a diverse societies, multi-ethnic and multi-confessional societies. Azerbaijan is part of that positive scenario. Therefore, cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, as you can see with your own eyes, is something, which is duly protected by our state. We managed to preserve our cultural heritage for centuries,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az