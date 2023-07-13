President Ilham Aliyev briefs Blinken on armed provocation and smuggling at Lachin border-customs checkpoint

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the phone conversation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev informed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the armed provocation and cases of smuggling through the Lachin border checkpoint, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that despite the regular organization of humanitarian cargo, individual crossings and medical evacuation through the Lachin border-customs checkpoint, the armed provocation was committed by Armenia on June 15 and cases of smuggling were detected in humanitarian shipments carried out under the accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross, adding that investigations are being conducted in this regard.

