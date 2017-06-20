President Ilham Aliyev confers honorary titles on two military servicemen

President Ilham Aliyev confers honorary titles on two military servicemen

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order conferring honorary tiles on two servicemen of the Defense Ministry, APA reports.

Colonel Rauf Kisihiyev was awarded the title of “Honored Lawyer” and Tofig Taghiyev the title of “Honored Doctor”.

News.Az

