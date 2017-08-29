President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on Eid al-Adha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the country’s people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, APA reports.

In his congratulatory message, the president said that the Islamic religion, which constitutes the glorious page of world civilization with its inherent democracy, humanism and human ideals, plays an exceptional role in the shaping the world outlook and the national-cultural development of the Azerbaijani people. He noted that progressive Islamic values and traditions are highly respected in Azerbaijan.

Eid-al-Adha, which embodies the completion of Islam as a religion, calls people for compassion, solidarity and brotherhood, President Aliyev said in his message.

“Dear brothers and sisters, I once again wish each of you robust health, your families happiness and your homes abundance. Eid Mubarak!” the president added.

News.Az



News.Az