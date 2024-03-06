President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani women on March 8

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Azerbaijani women on the occasion of March 8, International Women's Day, News.az reports.

In his congratulatory message, the head of state said: "I sincerely congratulate you on International Women's Day and wish you good health, happiness and continued success in your future endeavors.

The people of Azerbaijan have always held deep respect for women and have esteemed the rights of mothers highly. The primary principles of the state’s women’s policy have evolved from this centuries-old foundation.

The preservation of our rich spiritual and moral values, and their rightful survival to this day, is closely associated with our mothers. Azerbaijani women, distinguished by their beauty, elegance, and nobility, have also written bright pages in our history by demonstrating exceptional skill and courage. They have always been a true moral support for our society in moments of fateful ordeals, and proved this again with self-sacrifice during the 44-day Patriotic War.

Adhering to the traditional family values of our people, modern Azerbaijani women possess a strong sense of modernity and an innovative nature. As creative successors to their enlightened predecessors who diligently worked on the path of cultural progress, their current public reputation and important achievements in the fields of healthcare, education, culture and science are among key characteristic features of the comprehensive development of our country.

We are currently living through a glorious and proud phase of our independence. I believe that Azerbaijani women will continue to attach special importance to the upbringing of the young generation in the spirit of loyalty to the motherland and statehood, which is the embodiment of our national ideals, and closely participate in construction work in the interests of our bright future with their public and cultural activities that bring harmony to the development of society."

News.Az