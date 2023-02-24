Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Estonian counterpart on Independence Day

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev offered his congratulations to his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis on Independence Day – national holiday of Estonia, News.Az reports. 

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate You and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Estonia - Independence Day.

Friendship and cooperative relationship bind Azerbaijan and Estonia together. I believe development of our relations based on good traditions, expansion of cooperation will continue to serve interests of our countries and peoples from now on.

On this holiday, I wish You robust health, success in your activities, and the people of Estonia everlasting peace and welfare,” the letter reads.


News.Az 

