President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his re-election as President of Germany

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to Frank-Walter Steinmeier as he was re-elected President of the Federal Republic of Germany.

“I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your re-election as the President of the Federal Republic of Germany.

This year, we will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Germany. The political dialogue we have achieved at the bilateral level, as well as the mutually beneficial cooperation established in a number of areas over this period, serve the interests of our countries and our two peoples,” the head of state said in his message.

“I believe that through our joint efforts, our interstate relations and fruitful cooperation will continue to develop and expand in both bilateral format and within the framework of the European Union.

I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your responsible activity,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az

