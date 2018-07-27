Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Peruvian counterpart

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Peruvian counterpart

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Peruvian counterpart Martín Vizcarra Cornejo.

"On behalf of the Azerbaijani people and on my own behalf, I congratulate you and your people on the occasion of your country’s national holiday – Independence Day,” reads the letter.  

President Aliyev expressed hope that relations between Azerbaijan and Peru will develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your work, and the friendly people of Peru peace and prosperity,” said the Azerbaijani leader.  

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      