President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Peruvian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Peruvian counterpart Martín Vizcarra Cornejo.

"On behalf of the Azerbaijani people and on my own behalf, I congratulate you and your people on the occasion of your country’s national holiday – Independence Day,” reads the letter.

President Aliyev expressed hope that relations between Azerbaijan and Peru will develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your work, and the friendly people of Peru peace and prosperity,” said the Azerbaijani leader.

News.Az

News.Az