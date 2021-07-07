President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday and extend my best wishes to you,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“Having passed a glorious life path, you are an outstanding statesman who has spared no effort for the prosperity of the Republic of Kazakhstan and secured the high level of development and a worthy place for your country in the international arena,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.

“Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan share the bonds of friendship and brotherhood based on the common history and moral values of our peoples. I appreciate your services in strengthening these ties between our peoples and countries. I also want to highlight your activities as Honorary Chairman of the Turkic Council and your contributions to the establishment of unity between Turkic-Speaking peoples.”

“I am also pleased to remember and value the deep respect, reverence and sincerely friendly relations that existed between my father President Heydar Aliyev and you,” he said.

“Dear Nursultan Abishevich, on this remarkable day, I once again convey my congratulations to you and wish you the best of health, happiness and continued success in your activities for the well-being of the brotherly people of Kazakhstan,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az