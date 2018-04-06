President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Orthodox Christian community

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the country’s Orthodox Christian community on the occasion of Easter, APA reports.

“Dear fellow compatriots, I sincerely congratulate you and the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the sacred holiday of Easter and convey to each one of you my heartfelt wishes,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“Preservation and promotion of historical-cultural heritage in Azerbaijan is a key direction of our state policy,” the head of state said.

“Easter, which is solemnly marked in Azerbaijan every year, is symbolic of peace, solidarity and feelings of benevolence and charity. On this auspicious day, I once again wish you a wonderful festive mood, and your families joy and prosperity,” added the Azerbaijani president.

News.Az

News.Az