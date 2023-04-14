President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the country’s Orthodox Christian community on the occasion of the holy Easter, News.Az reports.

“I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the holy Easter and convey my heartfelt wishes to you,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“Representatives of various ethnic groups and faiths live in peace, calm, mutual respect and trust in Azerbaijan, which is the homeland for everyone who has settled and lived here for hundreds of years. The protection of inter-ethnic friendship and inter-religious harmony in our country, the promotion of coexistence cultures and democratic social and moral values, the promotion of inter-civilizational dialogue on a global scale are among the main directions of our state policy based on progressive national and historical traditions,” the head of state said.

“Extensive opportunities have been created for all ethnic and religious minorities, including the Christian community, to properly benefit from their national and spiritual values, to cherish their traditions, language and culture in the modern Republic of Azerbaijan, which is known as one of the addresses of multiculturalism in the world. It is commendable that our citizens of the Orthodox faith, who live in such a democratic and tolerant environment, are closely involved in all areas of our public and political life together with members of other faiths, making worthy contributions to the comprehensive development of our independent state,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

