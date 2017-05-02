President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Albania

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President-elect of the Republic of Albania, Ilir Meta.

Report informs that the letter reads:

"I cordially congratulate you on your election as President of the Republic of Albania.

"I hope that we will continue to make joint efforts towards developing friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania.

"I wish you robust health, happiness and success in your activities for the prosperity of the friendly people of Albania."

