President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Slovakia

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to Zuzana Caputova as she was elected President of the Slovak Republic, Trend reports.

“I hope that we will make joint efforts to develop the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia,” the head of state said in his letter.

“I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your endeavors for the prosperity of the friendly people of Slovakia,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

