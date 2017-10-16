President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of the Kyrgyzstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Sooronbai Jeenbekov, President-elect of the Kyrgyzstan.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your election as President of the Kyrgyz Republic."

"I am hopeful that we will make joint efforts to develop and strengthen relations of traditional friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan."

"I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your activity for prosperity of the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan."

News.Az

News.Az