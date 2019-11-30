President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent congratulation to the President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, APA reports citing Presidential press-service.
“Dear Mister President,
I congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Lao People's Democratic Republic – the Day of Republic.
On this remarkable day, I wish you good health and successes in your activities, and peace and prosperity to the friendly Lao people”, the congratulation reads.