President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Slovak counterpart

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to his Slovak counterpart Zuzana Čaputová.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of the Slovak Republic – the Constitution Day,” President Aliyev said in his message.

“I believe that the friendly and cooperative relations between our countries will further develop and expand for the sake of interests of our peoples.”

“On this pleasant day, I wish you good health, success in your work, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Slovakia,” the head of state added.

News.Az

